Win tickets to Jamaican Jerk Fest 2026!

Listen all week @11am & 3pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival on Sunday Nov 8th at the Miramar Regional Park. Enjoy amazing vibes great food & a special performance from the legend Christopher Martin, Baby Cham & more.

Sponsored by the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Purchase tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99 JAMZ between 10.31.2026 through 11.6.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Sunday, November 8th, 2026 at Miramar Regional Park. Retail value: $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ

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