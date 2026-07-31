LISTEN AND WIN Tickets to “Fall Fest” Starring Lil Baby!

Listen all week @8pm for your chance at the most free tickets to Fall Fest Starring Lil Baby. It’s going down Saturday, September 5that the Amerant Bank Arena with Special Guest Yung Miami, Rob 49, YkNiece & More.

Sponsored by IB Da King & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99Jamzapp!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res., 18+. To win, listen to 99JAMZ between 8.1.2026 through 8.29.2026. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to Fall Fest on September 11th, 2026 inside the Amerant Bank Arena. Retail value: $230. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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