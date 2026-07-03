LISTEN and WIN tickets to experience the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach!

Listen all weekend & week @ 7am, 10am, 4pm & 7pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo. It’s going down July 25th at the South Florida Fairgrounds in West Palm Beach.

THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by TDogg’s Big Dreams Charity & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 07/4/26 through 07/24/26. Prize: (2) tickets to the South Florida Soul Rodeo in West Palm Beach on 7.25.26. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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