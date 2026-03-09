Win tickets to the 2026 Youth Fair!

99 JAMZ has your free tickets to celebrate 74 years of your favorite South Florida tradition, The Fair. Be there!

Opening March 12 through April 5, this year’s theme is Wild About The Fair. Get ready for thrilling rides, bold bites, safari inspired shows, and nonstop fun for the whole family. Want to win a family four pack of tickets and unlimited ride passes?

Listen all this week @11am, @4pm and @8pm for your chance to win!

Buy tickets, here!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 03/9/26 through 03/30/26. Prize: Family 4-Pack of tickets to the Miami Youth Fair. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

Cox Media Group