Win a Bahamas Getaway aboard the ONE Voyage Cruise! Listen to win! The adventure of a lifetime awaits!

Pack your bags, Miami. 99JAMZ is taking the vibes to the water!

You could set sail with The Morning Hustle on the ONE Voyage Cruise, featuring T.I., Rick Ross, Kid Capri, King George, Jonathan McReynolds, and more, plus a private Beach BBQ in Bimini!

Listen October 13 and 14 for the keyword, then hit the 99JAMZ app or 99jamzmiami.com to enter for your chance to win!

🎁 Grand Prize Includes:

A six-night cruise for the winner and one (1) guest aboard the ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise

Full access to all onboard entertainment and live performances

Sailing October 26 – November 1, 2026

Round-trip departure from the Port of Miami

Register on the 99 JAMZ app today or book at OV2026.com or call 214-495-1963!

Use code: BOAT to book!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.10/13/26–10/15/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 21+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays 8am–7:30pm for keyword, enter keyword at 99jamzmiami.com or on 99 JAMZ App within 30 min. of announcement. Std. msg & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores (free). Limit: 1 entry/keyword. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ 99 JAMZ “One Voyage October 2026” Sweepstakes ]