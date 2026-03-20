Win access to JAMZ LIVE with DJ Nasty 305 & Friends!

Listen all weekend & week @1pm, 5pm & 8pm for the most free passes to hangout with our very own DJ Nasty 305 & Special Guest Ball Greezy & other surprise guests.

It’s going down Thursday, April 2nd inside the Honda of South Miami Penthouse Performance Studios. THIS IS A 99 JAMZ EXCLUSIVE! Sponsored by Reach Media & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 3/21/26-4/1/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Jamz Live with DJ NASTY 305 & FRIENDS on Thursday April 2nd, 2026. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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