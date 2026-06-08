Win access to JAMZ LIVE: DJ Nasty 305 and Friends with Juvenile!

Listen all weekend & week @7am, 10am, 5pm & 9pm for your chance at the most free tickets to JAMZ LIVE: DJ Nasty 305 and Friends with the Legend, Juvenile.

It’s going down June 22nd inside the Honda of South Miami penthouse performance studio at CMG Miami.

Sponsored by & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 6/6/26-6/19/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to the Jamz Live with Juvenile on Monday June 22, 2026. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

©2021 Cox Media Group