Listen to Win a $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card and Celebrate at the World Cup Watch Party!

Listen all week at 7 PM for your chance to win a $100 Dave & Buster’s gift card!

Then join 99 Jamz and DJ Lucky C for the World Cup Watch Party as Haiti takes on Scotland at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood on Thursday, June 19th. Come enjoy the match, great vibes, and live entertainment hosted by DJ Lucky C!

Sponsored by Dave & Buster’s, Digicel International and Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ between 6.6.26-6.19.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $100 gift card to Dave & Buster’s. approx. retail value of : $100. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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