Register to win tickets to see Ella Mai at the Hard Rock Live!

Register to win tickets to the “Do you still love me tour” Starring Ella Mai. It’s going down Tuesday Aug 11th inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Sponsored by AEG & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Register to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 8.3.26 through 8.7.26. Prize: (2) tickets to see Ella Mai at Hard Rock Live on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026. Approx. retail value: total. $100 Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.