Register to win a Bahamas Getaway aboard the ONE Voyage Cruise! The adventure of a lifetime awaits!

Get ready to set sail with The Morning Hustle on the ONE Voyage Cruise aboard Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady! Enjoy six unforgettable nights filled with luxury, entertainment, and amazing destinations from October 26 through November 1.

Escape to the Bahamas for an unforgettable cruise experience featuring a private Beach BBQ in Bimini and nonstop entertainment from some of the biggest names in music and comedy, including T.I., Rick Ross, Kid Capri, King George, Jonathan McReynolds, and more.

🎁 Grand Prize Includes:

A six-night cruise for the winner and one (1) guest aboard the ONE Voyage 2026 Cruise

Full access to all onboard entertainment and live performances

Sailing October 26 – November 1, 2026

Round-trip departure from the Port of Miami

Register on the 99 JAMZ app today or book at OV2026.com or call 214-495-1963!

Register Below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/1/26–8/24/26. Open to legal FL res. of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties; 21+. To enter, visit 99jamzmiami.com/contests or the 99 JAMZ App (free), and submit entry form. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ 99 JAMZ “One Voyage 2026” Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES ]