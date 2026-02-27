Register to win $500 Small Business Boost courtesy of Boost Mobile!

Boost Mobile is teaming up with 99 Jamz to put on for the city and show love to our local entrepreneurs!

If you’re out here grinding, building your brand, and running your own business, this one’s for YOU. It’s the Small Business Boost powered by Boost Mobile, and we’re hooking up one lucky local business owner with a $500 gift card to help take your hustle to the next level.

Got a storefront? Online shop? Side hustle going full-time? We see you! 💪🏾

Don’t miss your shot to level up — register below now for your chance to win $500 and get that Small Business Boost!

Connect for less with Boost Mobile!

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Register to 99 JAMZ app between 3/2/26-3/21/26. (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $500.00 gift card. Approx. retail value: $500.00 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.