Listen to win tickets to see Rod Wave’s Don’t Look Down Tour!

Listen all week @4pm & 8pm for your chance at the most free tickets to the Don’t Look Down Tour starring Rod Wave. It’s going down Saturday Nov 14th inside the Amerant Bank Arena.

Sponsored by J & E Media & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Broward, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties. 18+. To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ between 10.31.26 through 11.13.26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of tickets to see Don’t Look Down Tour starring Rod Wave on Saturday Nov 14th at the Amerant Bank Arena. Approx. retail value: $100 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ