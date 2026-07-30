LISTEN and WIN access to JAMZ LIVE: DJ Nasty 305 and Friends with Trina!

Listen at 5pm, 8pm and 10pm for your chance to win access passes to JAMZ LIVE: DJ Nasty 305 and Friends with the Diamond princess herself, Trina!

It’s going down August 13th inside the Honda of South Miami penthouse performance studio at CMG Miami. Sponsored by & Miami’s #1 for Hip Hop & R&B 99 Jamz! Listen to win everywhere on all your devices & the 99 Jamz app!

Visit Honda of South Miami today! Honda of South Miami, Be Smart, Drive South.

Register Below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. of Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Broward Counties; 18+. To enter, listen to 99JAMZ or register on the free 99JAMZ app between 7/30/26-8/12/26. Odds vary. Prize: (1) pair of access passes to the Jamz Live with Trina on Thursday, August 13th 2026. Retail value of: $0. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

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