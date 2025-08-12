Enter to Win $99 with Dade County Federal Credit Union and 99JAMZ!

Financial Freedom Fridays

We’re teaming up with Dade County Federal Credit Union to give you a chance to boost your savings on us! Each week, one lucky listener will win a $99 savings account with DCFCU.

Tune in to 99JAMZ and listen to Snap on the Morning Hustle show every Friday, when we’ll announce our Weekly Winner live on air!

💰 Enter now for your chance to win: www.dcfcu.org/jamz

Start your savings journey with DCFCU and let 99JAMZ make your Friday even better!

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties., 18+. To win, register here then listen to 99JAMZ Fridays between 8.18.2025 through 12.31.2025 for your name to be announced. Odds vary. Prize: (1) savings account through Miami Dade Federal Credit Union with $99. Retail value: $99. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.

