Boost Mobile Teacher Ready Week. Register to win $500 for your classroom!

South Florida teachers, this one’s for you!

99 JAMZ x Boost Mobile are giving one deserving teacher a $500 classroom shopping spree to help get ready for the new school year.

Nominate your favorite teacher or enter yourself below for your chance to win. One deserving teacher will receive a $500 gift card, courtesy of Boost Mobile, to stock up on classroom essentials, including school supplies, books, learning materials, decorations, and everything needed to create an inspiring learning environment for the new school year.

Boost Mobile Teacher Ready Week—because great school years start with great teachers.

Connect for less with Boost Mobile!

Register below:

NO PURCH. NEC. Open to legal FL res. 18+. Register on the free 99 JAMZ app between 7/27/26-8/7/26. (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: (1) $500.00 gift card. Approx. retail value: $500.00 total. Rules: WEDR-FM Contest Rules – 99JAMZ.