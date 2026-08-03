Back-to-School Stack-Up: Register to Win $1K + $1K!

It’s BACK TO SCHOOL season, and 99 JAMZ is helping you start the year off right with a chance to level up!

We’re giving one lucky winner $1,000 to keep and another $1,000 to give back to their school or favorite charity.

Whether you’re loading up on supplies, upgrading your style, grabbing those must-have books, paying it forward, or just enjoying your favorite Hip-Hop and R&B Jamz, 99 JAMZ has you covered!

Register below for your chance to win and kick off the school year with a major W.

Register to win below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. NATIONAL SWEEPSTAKES. 8/3/26–8/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Miami-Dade or Broward counties;; 18+. To enter, complete entry form here or on the 99JAMZ App (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person/day. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: Here. Sponsor: Audience LLC, 32 West 200 S., Ste. 227, Salt Lake City, UT 84101.

[ Back to School 2026 Giveaway OFFICIAL RULES ]