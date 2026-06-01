99 JAMZ wants to send you to Universal Orlando Resort!

It’s a summer of action-packed, movie-based excitement at Universal Orlando Resort. Enjoy limited-time experiences and favorites such as Universal’s Mega Movie Parade and the popular CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular lagoon show, plus all the amazing rides and attractions. Celebrate the movies this summer at Universal Orlando.

To enter, listen to 99 JAMZ weekdays at 11am and 4pm for a chance to win!

You could win a prize package for 2 people, including:

• 1-Day Park-to-Park admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure theme parks

• 1-Day Universal Orlando Regular Parking access for one vehicle

Event occurs rain or shine. No rain checks, returns or refunds. Prices, times, dates, entertainment, event and/or experience details are subject to changes and/or cancellation without notice. Additional restrictions may apply. Universal elements and all related indicia TM & © 2026 Universal Studios. All rights reserved.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/13/26–6/26/26. Open to legal FL res. in Broward, Miami-Dade, or Palm Beach counties; 18+. To enter, To enter, listen weekdays for cue, call 888-931-0931 when you hear the cue, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Add’l info and Official Rules: 99jamzmiami.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Miami, 2741 N 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

[ WEDR 99 JAMZ Universal Holidays Sweepstakes OFFICIAL RULES ]