Lil Wayne Proves He’s Still Got It At BET Awards

Lil Wayne performed at the BET Awards, showcasing tracks from his new album, Tha Carter VI (six).
Wayne was accompanied by a choir in red Young Money robes during his performance.
He performed “Welcome to the Carter.” The audience enthusiastically sang along to Wayne’s rendition of his hit song “A Milli” from Tha Carter III.
Wayne recently released his latest studio album and celebrated with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden.
Wayne was joined by other performers like Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti, and LL Cool J at the BET Awards.
Source: rollingstone.com
