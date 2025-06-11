Lil Wayne Proves He’s Still Got It At BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lil Wayne performed at the BET Awards, showcasing tracks from his new album, Tha Carter VI (six).

BET Awards 2025 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lil Wayne performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Wayne was accompanied by a choir in red Young Money robes during his performance.

He performed “Welcome to the Carter.” The audience enthusiastically sang along to Wayne’s rendition of his hit song “A Milli” from Tha Carter III.

Wayne recently released his latest studio album and celebrated with a headlining show at Madison Square Garden.

BET Awards 2025 - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Lil Wayne (C) performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Wayne was joined by other performers like Teyana Taylor, Playboi Carti, and LL Cool J at the BET Awards.

