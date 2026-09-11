South Florida, let’s grow your business. Register now for a free Small Business Summit!

South Florida Small Businesses: Gain Valuable Insights to Grow Your Business

Join Cox Media Group for our Small Business Seminar on September 30th at 12 PM and discover powerful ways to grow your business through radio advertising, digital marketing, and community activations.

Plus, arrive early and enjoy a complimentary lunch beginning at 11 AM while networking with fellow business owners and professionals.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gain valuable insights, make meaningful connections, and take your business to the next level.

Register today. Space is limited.

Location: Cox Media Group - 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020

Date: September 30th, 2026

Check-in: 11am

Lunch: 11:30am-12pm

Seminar: 12pm-2pm