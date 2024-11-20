Beyoncé set to perform during NFL Christmas Gameday Live on Netflix

The superstar songstress will be spending Christmas Day in her hometown, headlining the halftime show performance during the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens. The Christmas Gameday will mark Beyoncé's third NFL halftime show, following her two previous Super Bowl performances. In 2013, she teamed up with the Destiny’s Child groupmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for an iconic reunion and in 2016, Beyoncé performed again, joining Coldplay and Bruno Mars. Beyoncé is set to perform her tracks from her Grammy-nominated album, “Cowboy Carter” for the first time. Netflix confirmed Beyoncé will bring a few special guests featured on “Cowboy Carter”. Fans can watch Beyoncé perform during the second of Netflix’s two NFL Christmas Day games. Kansas City Chiefs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1:00 p.m. ET. Beyoncé will perform during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game which streams at 4:30 PM ET.