Ye to return as headliner for 2026 Wireless Festival

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Ye's 2026 just got a bit busier with three new shows added to his summer schedule. He's secured a headlining gig for London's 2026 Wireless Festival, where he last performed as a headliner in 2014.

He's set to take the stage on all three nights of the event: July 10, 11 and 12.

A PayPal presale is underway, with a Wireless presale taking place April 7 at noon BST. Tickets go on sale to the general public April 8 at noon BST.

The announcement comes in the wake of the release of Ye's latest album, Bully, which features Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, Don Toliver, Peso Pluma and André Troutman.

Ye also has shows planned in LA, Madrid and more.

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