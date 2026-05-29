Wyclef Jean teams with G Herbo for 'Clef Notes' lead single, 'Mr. October'

Mr. "Gone Till November" is now "Mr. October," according to his new song. Wyclef Jean has released the lead single to his upcoming album, Clef Notes. The track features G Herbo and finds Clef returning to his hip-hop roots, a genre that once served as a means of survival for him.

“G Herbo represents the voice of a generation. We’re living in an era where we must amplify reform over violence and believe in the possibility of a better future for underserved communities," Wyclef said in a statement.

In his own statement, G Herbo reflected on collaborating with one of his longtime inspirations.

“Working with Wyclef who I call ‘Unk’ now inspired me to focus on delivery. I can’t just get on a song with him and not focus on bars and punch lines," he said. "It’s always been a dream of mine to work with him, and now we’re on song # 2, so I must be doing something right.”

Wyclef previously appeared on G Herbo's "Emergency," which reworked his song with Mary J. Blige, "911."

"Mr. October" is the first of seven tracks on the hip-hop-focused Clef Notes, which kicks off Wyclef's ambitious Quantum Leap series. Over the next year, he plans to release a total of seven albums with seven tracks each, with every project centered on a different genre that helped shape him as an artist.

"Mr. October" is now available on streaming services.

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