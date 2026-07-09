Vince Staples announces new Apple Music show, '5 on Fridays'

Vince Staples attends the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers on October 09, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

With The Vince Staples Show in his rearview, Vince Staples already has his next project lined up: a show on Apple Music. 5 on Fridays will premiere Friday at 11 a.m. PT.

"Friday means new music — and Vince Staples," the show's description begins. "The world-building MC is live on Apple Music 1 every Friday, counting down his fave five new releases across all genres, plus a few other choice cuts."

“Hopefully you love music because that’s all we got," Vince says, according to the description.

5 on Fridays marks Vince's latest collaboration with Apple Music, following RAMONA RADIO, S E A B S and Smile, You're on Radio.

He's set to hit the road in August in support of his latest album, Cry Baby.

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