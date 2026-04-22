Usher and Chris Brown add dates to R&B tour

Chris Brown and Usher at Cafe Iguana Pines on January 29, 2016, in Pembroke Pines, Florida. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/WireImage)

Usher and Chris Brown are meeting fans' demands for their R&B tour with the addition of seven new dates.

Second shows have been scheduled in Charlotte, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston and Tampa. A third show is now set for Atlanta, while Los Angeles joins the trek with a date at SoFi Stadium.

A Citi card presale begins Wednesday, while the artist presale starts at noon local time Thursday. Tickets then go on sale to the general public on Monday at noon local time.

According to a post on the artists' Instagram accounts, more shows are still to come.

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