Tyrese says he's planning 40-city stage play tour supporting 'Beautiful Pain'

If you want to see Tyrese on tour, he's hoping to come to a city near you. Speaking to TMZ, he said he's working on a tour in support of his 2024 album, Beautiful Pain.

"We're calling it 'the experience.' It ain't going to be nobody standing there with no curtain. It's going to be like nothing you've ever seen," he said. He describes the production as a "stage play" inspired by the ups and downs of his personal life. The show will feature both his acting and singing, bringing the themes of Beautiful Life to life onstage.

"It's been really stressful putting that together because it's going to be really unpacking life, love, divorce, finding love again, losing my mom, just everything that happened during that Beautiful Pain album and bringing it to the people," Tyrese said.

He hopes to take the play to 40 cities and said he'd like Taraji P. Henson by his side.

"I hope, if she sees this video, I hope I can do the tour with Taraji," he said of his Baby Boy co-star. The 2001 film celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyrese said R&B isn't dead and revealed he's working on a new album that he hopes to create with October London. He described the project's vibe as "Sexual Healing 2.0."

Tyrese has a few summer performances on his schedule, including the Cincinnati Music Festival on July 24 and the Marina Del Ray Summer Concert series the following day. A list of his upcoming shows is on livenation.com.

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