Winter weather: What to do if your pipes freeze?

File photo. The majority of the country is experiencing winter weather, creating its own set of problems.

A large part of the country is experiencing winter weather and with winter weather comes its own set of problems.

Water expands when it freezes and can create pressure on whatever the water is in, such as pipes, making them break, according to the American Red Cross.

Pipes that freeze most commonly are exposed to the cold, water supply pipes in unheated interior areas and run against exterior walls or have no insulation.

How to unfreeze or thaw frozen pipes:

First, you will want to open the faucet of the pipe because flowing water can help the ice melt faster, according to Home Depot.

Exposed pipes: You will want to heat the source, which you can do with a heating pad, hair dryer, heated and damp towels or a space heater.

Enclosed pipes: Turn the heat on in your house.

It is not recommended to use extreme heat or open flames to thaw a pipe, Home Depot said.

How to repair a burst pipe, according to Lowe’s:

Step 1: Turn off the power nearby.

Step 2: Turn off the water.

Step 3: Turn off the hot water.

Step 4: Drain the water.

Step 5: Make temporary repairs.

Step 6: Reach out to a professional for assistance.

How to prevent frozen pipes:

Before a storm or the colder months, look for any cracks or openings and seal them.

Use a weather strip and caulk around basement windows or crawl space doors, according to Lowe’s.

Make sure to insulate your house to keep it warm during the cold months.

Use pipe wrap insulation to cover unprotected pipes, Lowe’s suggests. You can also install pipe heat cables.

Install storm windows or replace old windows.

© 2024 Cox Media Group