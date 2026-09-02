West Virginia man accused of robbing victim who lived in storage unit

File photo. A West Virginia man was jailed after he allegedly stole $1,700 from a person living in a storage unit.

WHITE HALL, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing robbery charges after he allegedly returned to a storage unit he had weeded earlier in the day and stole $1,700 from a person living inside it, authorities said.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to the West Virginia Division of Records and Rehabilitation website, Eric Hinerman, 29, of Barrackville, was arrested on Aug. 31. He was charged with robbery and conspiracy, according to the White Hall Police Department.

According to White Hall police, officers responded to a call about a robbery on Aug. 25, WBOY reported. The victim told police that three people showed up to his storage unit, where he was living.

He said he knew the three people because they had done weeding for him earlier that day. When they returned, the victim said that Hinerman grabbed $1,700 in cash that was next to the man’s bed before shoving him and running away, WDTV reported.

Hinerman was later arrested and charged, WBOY reported. The identities of the other two people who approached the storage unit and had done the weeding earlier in the day have not been released, according to WDTV.

He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $150,000 bond, online records show.

©2026 Cox Media Group