Tropical Storm Edouard forms, threatens northwestern Gulf coast

File photo. Hurricane flags may come out in Texas as Tropical Storm Eduoard formed in the Gulf on Monday.

Tropical Storm Edouard formed on Monday in the Gulf and threatened the coasts of Texas and Louisiana with winds and heavy rains.

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Edouard is the fifth named storm in the Atlantic basin for the 2026 hurricane season.

In its 8 a.m. ET intermediate advisory on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The eye of the storm was located approximately 40 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, and about 70 miles east-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.

4 AM CDT Tue Sep 1 (Advisory 4) Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Edouard. Latest info: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV



4 AM CDT martes 1 de septiembre (Aviso 4) Mensajes clave sobre la tormenta tropical #Edouard. Más información: https://t.co/GrztW6mQJV pic.twitter.com/UQ8j0h5ALJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2026

The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 8 mph. Forecasters expect Edouard to make landfall in Texas sometime Tuesday and was “poised to significantly strengthen” before making landfall, with winds possibly reaching near hurricane strength.

The hurricane center said flash flooding was likely across parts of southeast Texas, KHOU reported.

A tropical storm warning was issued from Port Bolivar, Texas, to the Vermilion-Iberia Parish line, according to the hurricane center. A hurricane watch is in effect from High Island, Texas, to Cameron, Louisiana

The hurricane center will issue its next advisory at 11 a.m. ET.

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