Tropical Storm Edouard downgraded to depression after making landfall

The remnants of Tropical Storm Edouard sloshed through Louisiana and Texas early Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of flash flooding.

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The fifth named storm of the 2026 Atlantic basin hurricane season made landfall near Johnson Bayou, Louisiana, on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm was downgraded to a tropical depression late Tuesday.

The storm’s main threat mirrors that of Tropical Storm Bertha from earlier this season, according to the Times. That system brought large amounts of rain to Louisiana and Texas as it hugged the Gulf Coast and made landfall twice.

The compact storm continued to move through Texas on Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rain to the north and northeast of the Houston metropolitan area, KTRK reported.

According to the hurricane center, rain amounts in Edouard’s path were expected to range between 4 inches and 8 inches, with the possibility of up to a foot of rain in some areas of the upper Texas coast and inland.

The possibility of flash flooding is also a concern, the hurricane center said.

Rain totals in southwestern Louisiana are expected to range between 2 inches to 4 inches.

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