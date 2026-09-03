Tim Curry cause of death revealed

Tim Curry
Tim Curry FILE PHOTO: Tim Curry speaks onstage at Celebrating the Music of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 15, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. Officials have determined Curry's cause of death. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has determined what killed actor Tim Curry.

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Officials said “The Rocky Horror Picture Show Actor” died from coronary artery disease at the age of 80. He also had a history of stroke and kidney cancer as contributors to his death, People magazine reported.

No operations had been performed for the coronary artery disease, kidney cancer or stroke.

He died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on Aug. 25. His manager announced his death the next day.

About a year before his death, Curry, who had stepped away from public life and most on-screen acting and instead focused on voiceover roles, talked about his health and the stroke that left him wheelchair-bound.

“I still can’t walk, which is why I’m in this silly chair, and that’s very limiting. So I won’t be singing and I won’t be dancing very soon. I still have real problems with my left leg,” Curry said during an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” People reported.

“I was having a massage at the time and I didn’t even actually notice anything, but the guy who was doing the massage said, ‘I’m worried about you, I want to call an ambulance.’ And he did, and I said, ‘That’s so silly,’” Curry said.

The “It” actor shared that “I had to learn how to speak again. That was very weird. I hated not being able to speak,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

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