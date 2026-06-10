Strangers call 911 to report youths selling lemonade; police become top customers

Kansas City (Kan.) Police Officer Morgan Reed and brothers Parez and Jakkhi Reese show off the prices for the boys' lemonade stand.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A sour resident’s complaint turned into a sweet deal for a pair of brothers in Kansas City, Kansas.

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Parez and Jakkhi Reese have been selling lemonade, Kool-Aid and snacks at the corner of 33rd and Webster, KCTV reported. But one person decided to call 911 to report the boys, according to the television station.

Officer Morgan Reed of the Kansas City (Kan.( Police Department arrived first. Sizing up the situation, she immediately called for backup -- she asked colleagues to stop by the stand and buy some refreshments to help the boys out, KCTV reported.

Kansas City police and firefighters stepped up to support two brothers after someone called to complain about their lemonade stand.



Watch >>> https://t.co/IxSY3imOdQ pic.twitter.com/b9aFuK1mHL — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) June 7, 2026

“I was calling everybody, yeah. I was just calling everybody -- hey, make sure you guys stop by the lemonade stand,” Reed told the television station. “And then just whenever they were busy, a couple people were able to swing by.”

The boys’ business surged as dozens of officers and firefighters flocked to the corner. After about 30 minutes, the first responders had bought $280 worth of lemonade and Kool-Aid, KCTV reported.

“It means a lot because they gave us like. .. a big sticker to use on our shirts,” the brothers told the television station. “And they were like, ‘Now you’re an official police officer.’”

Reed returned the next day and spent another $40, according to KCTV. She said the lemonade reminded her of a simpler time -- one where disgruntled residents did not call 911 to shut down a business run by youths.

“I think as a lot of us, we’re kids growing up in this city,” Reed told KCTV. “And this was the thing that we always looked forward to as kids, is these friendly police interactions.”

Parez Reese said he wanted to put his share of the money toward an e-bike “because that has been my dream since I was little,” and also help the homeless, KCTV reported.

Jakkhi Reese said he plans to use his share to buy diapers for his nephew and niece, according to the television station.

The brothers said they will continue operating the stand for the rest of the summer, and Reed said she will most likely continue to be a patron.

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