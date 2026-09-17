Steve Belichick resigns as North Carolina defensive coordinator as investigation ends

Steve Belichick resigned as the University of North Carolina football team’s defensive coordinator on Thursday after an internal investigation into the culture and climate of the program found that “certain actions demonstrated a disregard for Carolina’s values and standards of conduct.”

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ESPN reported that Belichick, the son of Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, will officially leave the program Oct. 27 after his medical leave, which began on Aug. 6, comes to an end.

The younger Belichick is the second person from the athletic department to resign this month, according to The Athletic.

Former UNC general manager Michael Lombardi -- who was once the highest-paid GM in college football, making $1.5 million annually -- resigned on Sept. 3, according to the sports news website.

Sources: Steve Belichick has resigned as North Carolina’s defensive coordinator. He’s been on medical leave since August 6. pic.twitter.com/qOqum4ZKP6 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 17, 2026

In a statement, the university said the actions were “isolated in scope” and “not a systemic failure.”

The school did not specifically connect Steve Belichick, 39, or Lombard to the investigation despite mentioning both in Thursday’s statement, ESPN reported.

“These actions were isolated in scope and not a systemic failure,” the school said in the statement. “... All necessary corrective actions are now underway and will be overseen by Carolina Athletics and the Office of University Counsel. With these actions, the University considers the investigation to be resolved.”

The investigation into Bill Belichick’s program has been a concern at North Carolina since late July, according to The Athletic. That is when Lombardi was first placed on administrative leave after unspecified allegations were originally disclosed.

ESPN, quoting “multiple sources with direct knowledge of the proceedings,” said the wide-ranging investigation included questions about sex between staff and players as well as drug use within the program.

The Athletic previously reported that UNC’s initial investigation into Lombardi had expanded to the program at large and possible inappropriate relationships within it, according to Lombardi’s attorney Tom Mars and another person who was interviewed by investigators, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

“UNC’s investigation is delving into whether people other than Michael were having ‘inappropriate relationships,’” Mars told The Athletic. “Michael is not aware of any such relationships, nor was it his job to monitor.”

UNC did not address those relationships specifically, or any other details of the investigation, in its statement.

“We believe the steps announced today will help make Carolina Football a stronger program, and one that continues to earn the pride of the entire Carolina community,” the school said.

The football team is 2-0 after opening the season with victories against TCU and East Tennessee State.

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