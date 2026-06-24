Singer Daryl Hall recovering after kidney transplant

The singer revealed he had a recent kidney transplant and is on the mend.

Singer Daryl Hall said he is recovering nicely after undergoing a kidney transplant.

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Hall, 79, one-half of the 1980s pop duo that produced six No. 1 songs and 16 Top 10 hits with John Oates -- as Hall & Oates -- revealed his recent medical procedure in an Instagram post on Tuesday, People reported.

“I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor. It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success,” he wrote. “I should be back to normal in a few months, so get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows. You all take care.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, a living-donor kidney transplant involves a kidney that is removed from a living donor and given to a person who needs the organ. Only one kidney is necessary to live a healthy life, People reported.

Hall did not provide other specifics about his health, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He did not say why he needed a transplant or how long he had been sick, the entertainment news website reported.

Hall and Oates resolved a legal dispute in August 2025. Oates wanted to sell his half of their business partnership to Primary Wave, according to Rolling Stone.

[ Hall & Oates’ legal fight resolved ]

Hall accused Oates of committing the “ultimate partnership betrayal,” negotiating with the company in secret.

The duo met in 1967 and formed Hall & Oates in Philadelphia three years later, according to Deadline.

Six singles went to No. 1, according to Billboard -- “Rich Girl” (1977), “Kiss on My List” (1980), “Private Eyes” (1981), “I Can’t Go for That (No Can Do)” (1981), “Maneater” (1982) and “Out of Touch” (1984). Seven of the duo’s albums have gone platinum, with six others reaching gold status, Deadline reported.

They have released 18 studio albums since their 1972 debut, “Whole Oats,” Variety reported.

Their last studio album, “Home of Christmas,” was released in 2006.

[ Daryl Hall gets temporary restraining order against John Oates in legal spat ]

The duo was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

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