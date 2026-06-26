Silver Screen actress Ann Blyth dies

FILE PHOTO: Actress Ann Blyth attends the 2013 TCM Classic Film Festival Opening Night Gala screening of "Funny Girl" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2013 in Hollywood, California. Blyth died on June 24 at the age of 98. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

A star from the Golden Age of Hollywood has died.

Ann Blyth was 98 years old.

[ Read more trending news ]

She died on June 24 of natural causes, according to KABC.

Blyth was best known for her roles in “The Great Caruso,” “The Helen Morgan Story,” and her Oscar-nominated role in “Mildred Pierce.” She acted opposite such powerhouses as Mario Lanza, Paul Newman, and Joan Crawford in those films, Variety reported.

Years later, Blyth spoke about “Mildred Pierce” and working with Crawford, saying that the pair got along well and that it was difficult to slap her on-screen mother.

Crawford won the Oscar for best actress.

Blyth’s career was not without its challenges.

In 1945, she broke her back while on vacation from filming “Danger Signal.” After healing for a year and a half, she returned to films and appeared in a wheelchair for “Brute Force.” She then went on to star in “Swell Guy” and “Killer McCoy,” Variety reported.

Blyth was born in Mount Kisco, New York. Her parents broke up when she was young, so she, her sister, and their mother moved to New York City.

She started appearing on children’s radio shows at the age of 6, Deadline reported.

She trained for an opera career and appeared on Broadway only once, in a role in “Watch on the Rhine.” A tour of the show brought her to Los Angeles, where she was discovered by Universal and made her on-screen debut in the B-musical “Chip Off the Block, according to Variety.

Her big break, however, was in Warner Bros. “Mildred Pierce.”

She focused on her family after leaving the movie industry and appeared in several musical theater productions, as well as appearing on television shows through the 1950s and 60s.

Blyth’s final television appearance was in 1985 on “Murder, She Wrote.”

She was married to Dr. James McNulty. They had five children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

©2026 Cox Media Group