Recall alert: Tostitos Cantina tortilla chips recalled

Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla chips
Recall alert Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla chips sold in 13 states have been recalled. (FDA.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Frito-Lay has recalled some of its Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla chips.

Read more trending news

Some 13 oz. bags may contain nacho cheese tortilla chips and because of it, there may be undeclared milk, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The chips were sent to grocery, convenience and drug stores in the following 13 states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Fewer than 1,300 bags are part of the recall.

The bags that have been recalled have UPC 28400 52848 and must have a guaranteed fresh date of 20 MAY 2025 and one of the following manufacturing codes:

  • 471106504 18 13:XX 
  • 471106505 85 13:XX
  • 471106506 85 13:XX
  • 471106507 85 13:XX

The XX will be a number ranging from 30 to 55.

If you have a milk sensitivity or allergy, you should not eat the chips and throw them away.

Call Frito-Lay at 800-352-4477 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or contact the company online with any questions.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!