Recall alert: Milwaukee chainsaws recalled; chain brake may not activate, could cut someone

More than 90,000 chainsaws have been recalled.

Milwaukee Tools has recalled more than 90,000 chainsaws because the chain brake may not engage and could allow someone to be cut.

The recall affects the M18 FUEL Top Handle Chainsaw with catalog number 2826-20 and the letter “A” in the chainsaw’s serial number, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The saw is battery-powered and has either a 12- or 14-inch bar.

It came as either just the tool and accessories or a kit that included batteries and a charger.

They were sold at Home Depot and other home improvement stores and online from March 2023 to September 2024 for about $350 for the saw only or $790 for the kit.

There have been two reports of the chain brake not activating and one resulted in a cut finger, the CPSC said.

If you have the recalled chainsaw, you should not use it and contact Milwaukee Tools for a free repair.

You should register the saw online to get a free shipping label to send it back to the company for that free repair.

For more information, contact Milwaukee by phone at 833-953-2012 or online.

