Recall alert: Keurig recalls more than 80K McCafé coffee pods

More than 80,000 McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods were recalled because they may have been mislabeled.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced a voluntary recall of more than 80,000 McDonald’s brand coffee pods because they may contain caffeine, although they were labeled as decaf, federal officials said.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Keurig originally issued the recall for its McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods on Dec. 6, but on Jan. 23 the FDA categorized it as a Class II recall.

According to the FDA website, a Class II recall is issued when the use of or exposure to a product "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences."

The pods were sold in 84-count cartons at retailers in California, Indiana and Nevada, the FDA said.

The cartons can be identified by the best-by date of “Nov. 17, 2026, and the codes LA hh:mm PL070 5321 or 5322,” batch number 5101564894, material number 5000358463, and ASIN B07GCNDL91. There were 960 cartons subject to recall, the FDA said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, caffeine intake in some people with health conditions can increase symptoms such as anxiety, urinary incontinence or seizures. It could also heighten the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack or a stroke.

Keurig has not issued a news release about the recall, and the FDA announcement did not mention whether a refund option was available for customers who purchased the products.

