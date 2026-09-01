Recall alert: 148K Ford Mustangs recalled over power loss

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of 148,663 Mustangs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of 148,663 Ford Mustangs because of a potential loss of power.

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The recall affects some 2024 to 2026 Mustangs in which engine compartment wiring harness ground connections may break and cause a loss of drive power, windshield washing, headlights, air conditioning, or the engine cooling fan, the agency said.

Dealers will replace the wiring harness ground terminals at no cost.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue this week, and then a second when the repairs are available, which is expected in March.

Owners can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26C40.

You can search the Mustangs’ vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website to see whether they are among the recalled vehicles.

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