‘One Tree Hill’ actor Paul Teal dies from pancreatic cancer

Many burning candles on dark background

Paul Teal FILE PHOTO: Actor Paul Teal died of cancer at the age of 35. (Africa Studio - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk and Toni Foxx

“One Tree Hill” actor Paul Teal has died at the age of 35. His representatives said he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

Teal’s partner Emilia Torello said he had died on Nov. 15, calling him her “soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband,” Deadline reported.

The actor, who played Josh Avery” in the coming-of-age drama, died in North Carolina after battling cancer for seven months, his agency STW told Today.com.

Co-star Sophia Bush wrote on Instagram, “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Paul Teal. We are just starting to watch his OTH episodes on ‘Drama Queens’ and he’s such a talent,” according to Deadline.

Bethany Joy Lenz wrote on social media that he “was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying.”

Teal also appeared on several shows such as “Dynasty” and “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and the film “Deep Water,” which starred Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, CNN reported.

His final project was “The Hunting Wives” for Starz starring Durmot Mulroney, Malin Akerman and Brittany Snow, which is set to premiere in 2025.

