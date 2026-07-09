No longer lost toy: Sheriff Woody goes on adventure with real lawmen before being returned to owner

Sheriff Woody has gone on his share of big-screen adventures, but after becoming a lost toy, even temporarily, he gave the well-loved toy a real-life adventure with a real-life sheriff’s office.

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It wasn’t the plot of another “Toy Story” sequel, but a little boy had lost his favorite lawman after he went to see “Toy Story 5.”

But luckily, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama found the “tiny Sheriff” and took care of him, teaching Woody about dispatch, car seat safety, the SWAT team, and much more.

They shared his story on Facebook.

He also had a “talk” with Sheriff Jay Jones about leaving his best buddy, and that he should “never go on a big adventure without telling someone where he’s going.”

The final part of Sheriff Woody’s adventure was getting back home to his young owner and his fellow toys, the department said.

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