Mets’ Jared Young taken from game on stretcher after taking knee to his head

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jared Young #29 of the New York Mets is carried off the field on a stretcher after a collision at first base with teammate Nolan McLean during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on September 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A scary moment occurred on the baseball field during the game between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, when first baseman Jared Young was taken off the diamond on a stretcher.

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It happened in the sixth inning at Citi Field on Thursday night, when pitcher Nolan McLean kneed Young in the head as both tried to cover first base, MLB said.

Justin Crawford had hit a slow ball toward the base, and both the pitcher and first baseman tried to get it. As McLean scrambled, his knee hit Young in the head.

Young appeared to have been knocked out as Mets trainers ran out to help him.

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He was on the ground for about five minutes as paramedics immobilized his neck and got him on a stretcher, The Athletic reported.

Paramedics responded and took him off the field as Young gave the crowd a thumbs-up, showing he was conscious.

“I didn’t see it happen at all, just because I was running down the line,” Crawford said. “But, oh, my God, that was a scary scene. Luckily, he was moving around, moving his eyes.”

Shortstop Francisco Lindor said after the game, “It was scary, man. It was scary to sit there and just know that he wasn’t with us in that moment. He was just somewhere else.”

Interim manager Andy Green called it “terrifying.”

Young did show concussion symptoms Thursday night while he was hospitalized, but an earlier CT scan came back negative, the MLB said.

The Mets lost the game 3-0, The Associated Press reported.

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