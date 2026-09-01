Matthew Perry docuseries will air on Netflix in October

A three-part docuseries about the life of late "Friends" star Matthew Perry will air on Netflix beginning on Oct. 27.

Matthew Perry, the beloved late star of “Friends,” is the subject of a new docuseries that will air on Netflix next month.

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The three-part series, “The One About Matthew Perry,” will be the “first in-depth, definitive documentary” about Perry, who died on Oct. 28, 2023, from the acute effects of injecting himself with ketamine, which was exacerbated by accidental drowning in his hot tub.

The first installment of the series will debut on Oct. 27, Variety reported.

[ Doctor who sold ketamine to ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry receives 30-month sentence ]

The three-part series is produced by Maxine Productions, which is part of Sony Pictures Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Matthew Perry is getting the documentary treatment at Netflix.



"The One About Matthew Perry," a three-part docuseries about the "Friends" star's life and career, will stream October 27.



Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, is the key voice in the series, which also features… pic.twitter.com/rjayLde7L2 — Variety (@Variety) September 1, 2026

The series includes interviews with Perry’s sister, Mia Perry Bowick, along with the actor’s “lifelong best friends,” Netflix said in a news release.

The docuseries traces Perry’s journey “from rising comedic star to the man the world still loves as their favorite Friend,” the release stated.

“Firsthand memories from his creative collaborators and friends who adored and supported him are woven with candid new details on his private struggles,” Netflix said.

The series is directed by Emmy Award winner Mary Robertson, Variety reported.

[ Matthew Perry’s assistant gets 41-month sentence for central role in ketamine death ]

“Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time,” Robertson said in a statement. “Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction.

“Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure.”

0 of 26 Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1994: Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing on "Friends" in 1994. (Reisig & Taylor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1995: Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox and David Schwimmer of the TV show "Friends" attend the 21st annual People's Choice Awards on March 5, 1995, at the Universal Studios in Universal City, California. (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1997: "Friends" co-stars actress Lisa Kudrow and actor Matthew Perry attend the 49th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on September 14, 1997, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. (Ron Davis/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 1999: Actress Jennifer Aniston, actress Courteney Cox, actor Matt LeBlanc, actress Lisa Kudrow, actor Matthew Perry and actor David Schwimmer attend the fifth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on March 7, 1999, at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2001: Left, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer arrive at the 28th annual People's Choice Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 13, 2001. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2002: Actors David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose backstage during the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on September 22, 2002, in Los Angeles. Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Friends." (Robert Mora/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2003: Actor Matt LeBlanc, actress Lisa Kudrow and actor Matthew Perry pose during the ninth annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on March 9, 2003, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2004: Actors Bruce Willis (left) and Matthew Perry talk at the after-party for the premiere of Warner Bros. "The Whole Ten Yards" at the Sunset Room on April 7, 2004, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2005: Actor Matthew Perry (left) and actress Courteney Cox arrive at the series premiere for TBS' "Daisy Does America" at Guy's on November 29, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2006: Actor Matthew Perry and actress Courteney Cox Arquette mingle at the AFI Associates luncheon honoring Hollywood's Arquette family with the 6th annual "Platinum Circle Award" held at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on May 10, 2006, in Beverly Hills, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2007: Actors Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry picket in support of the Writers Guild of America which is currently on-strike for increased residuals from film and television profits in front of the Universal Studios Lot November 13, 2007, in Universal City, California. (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2008: Actor Matthew Perry leaves the Dolce's Five Year Anniversary at the Dolce Enoteca on May 20, 2008, in Los Angeles. (Valerie Macon/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2009: Actors Michelle Trachtenberg, Zac Efron, Leslie Mann and Matthew Perry arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. "17 Again" held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 14, 2009, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2010: Actors Matthew Perry (left) and Lauren Graham present the Guest Actress & Actor in a Comedy Series awards onstage at the 62nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2011: Actor Matthew Perry and co-founder/editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post Arianna Huffington arrives at the Arianna Huffington & The Huffington Post presents Bill Maher and The Best of Huffpost Comedy event at The Roxy Theater on February 23, 2011, in West Hollywood, California. (Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2012: Actress Matthew Perry arrives at the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 23, 2012, in Los Angeles. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2013: Actor Mathew Perry poses after the 2013 Huading Awards Ceremony at The Venetian on October 7, 2013, in Macau, Macau. (Lam Yik Fei/Getty Images for Global Talents Media Group) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2014: Actors Matthew Perry (left) and Thomas Lennon attend the CBS, The CW, Showtime & CBS Television Distribution's 2014 TCA Summer Press Tour Party at Pacific Design Center on July 17, 2014, in West Hollywood, California. (Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2015: Actor Matthew Perry attends Venice Family Clinic's Silver Circle Gala at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. (Mike Windle/Getty Images for Venice Family Clinic) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2016: Actors Thomas Lennon (left), Wendell Pierce, Yvette Nicole Brown, Lindsay Sloane and Matthew Perry attend the CBS, CW, Showtime Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2016, in West Hollywood, California. (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2017: Actors Katie Holmes (left) and Matthew Perry at the premiere of Reelz's "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media on March 15, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Matthew Perry through the years 2022: Matthew Perry looks on during the Women’s Singles Final match between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Ons Jabeur of Tunisia on Day Thirteen of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 10, 2022, in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

0 of 5 Remembering Matthew Perry People lay flower tributes to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry People place flowers in tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry Floral tributes are left for actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) Remembering Matthew Perry TOPSHOT - People stand in line to pay tribute to actor Matthew Perry outside the apartment building which was used as the exterior shot in the TV show "Friends" in New York on October 29, 2023. Perry, 54, was known globally for his portrayal of wise-cracking character Chandler Bing on the wildly popular "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. First responders found Perry unconscious in a hot tub at his house on October 28 and were unable to revive him, law enforcement sources told the Los Angeles Times. Police confirmed they'd mounted a "death investigation for a male in his 50s." (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images) (ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

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