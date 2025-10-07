Mark Sanchez, Fox sued over an altercation that left him, truck driver with knife wounds

FILE PHOTO: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation in Indianapolis over the weekend. He is also facing charges. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

INDIANAPOLIS — The truck driver at the center of the altercation between himself and Fox Sports personality Mark Sanchez is suing the former NFL quarterback and Fox.

The driver, identified as Perry Tole, is suing Sanchez and Fox for the injuries he suffered after the incident that happened early Saturday morning, TMZ reported.

He is seeking an unspecified amount of money in both actual and punitive damages, The Associated Press reported.

Tole’s attorneys cite “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function,” and other injuries along with emotional distress. They are asking for a trial by jury.

The attorneys claim Sanchez committed assault and battery while they allege Fox was negligent in hiring, retention and supervision of its employee, TMZ reported.

Tole had backed his work truck into an Indianapolis hotel’s loading dock. Sanchez got into the vehicle without permission and then blocked and shoved Tole.

The truck driver first sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray, but that didn’t stop him from advancing on Tole, so he used a knife to defend himself, police said.

Sanchez at the time smelled of alcohol, police said in the affidavit.

The sports analyst, who police said was stabbed several times in the upper right torso in the incident, faces a felony battery charge and several misdemeanors.

Tole was also injured with a deep gash in his left cheek. He was also seen wearing a neck brace in a photo circulated by several media outlets, NBC Sports said.

Sanchez’s family has spoken out about the incident, his brother Nick writing the Indianapolis Star a statement, which read, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days.”

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to cover the Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

