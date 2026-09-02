Man posing as 49ers player accused of defrauding dozens of women out of $1.3 million

A man who posed as an NFL player allegedly bilked more than two dozen women out of more than $1.3 million.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man posing as an NFL player with the San Francisco 49ers and a wealthy real estate developer masterminded an elaborate romance scheme that defrauded at least 26 women out of more than $1.3 million, federal prosecutors said.

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According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon, Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, were arrested on Aug. 24 in Boise, Idaho. They have been charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Love, 35, of Stockton, California, used the nicknames “Daejon Love” or “Jon Love” and claimed to be a wide receiver for the San Francisco 49ers, The Oregonian reported.

According to a criminal complaint, Love and Chan created fictitious investments to trick women in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and California. The scam began in February 2022.

Love allegedly met most of his victims through dating apps. Chan, meanwhile, falsely represented himself as a financial adviser to Love “to further gain their victims’ trust and demonstrate the validity of the investments,” court documents state.

“The scheme relied on Love’s creation of fictitious personas and display of a lavish lifestyle, which Love presented to victims both in person and on social media websites,” prosecutors said in their statement. “Love falsely portrayed himself as legitimately wealthy, often as an NFL player for the San Francisco 49ers or as a wealthy real estate investor.

CASE UPDATE from @FBIPortland: Man Posing as San Francisco 49er Charged with Defrauding Over Two Dozen Women Out of More than $1.3 Million



Beginning in February 2022, Daejon Labrayae Love, 35, and Taylor Jamie Chan, 18, created fictitious investments to defraud numerous women in… pic.twitter.com/xkjxGqEwBp — FBI (@FBI) August 28, 2026

“Love convinced many of the victims they were in sincere romantic relationships with Love, that he was a sophisticated investor, and that Chan was his investment adviser who helped Love grow a fortune worth tens of millions of dollars,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office statement said. “Love had romantic relationships with many of the victims and told them he wanted to build wealth and a future together. Love advertised nonexistent investment vehicles and claimed these investments would generate massive returns for both him and his victims.”

Prosecutors said that Love also used apps to create bogus bank and investment accounts. He would show statements to his victims to “legitimize the scheme.”

Chan and Love also hosted three-way FaceTime calls, showing victims falsified financial gains while encouraging them to invest their money with them, prosecutors said.

Some victims also loaned the duo money, and Love on occasion asked them to take out personal loans, assuring them that they would be repaid quickly.

If a victim ran out of money to invest or began to ask too many questions, Love would block them from communicating with him, prosecutors said.

Of all the victims who were interviewed by prosecutors, none of them reported receiving any proceeds, returns or investment account information.

Financial records show Love and Chan received about $1.3 million from at least 26 victim investors, and there could be more, prosecutors said.

The scheme continued until the defendants’ arrest.

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