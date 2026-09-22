‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular accused of rape

File photo. Clavicular, a Miami-based influencer and streamer, is facing rape and other charges in Massachusetts.

Clavicular, the “looksmaxxing” influencer and streamer, is accused of rape in Massachusetts, according to online court records. The online personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, has denied the charges.

[ Read more trending news ]

According to Massachusetts court records reviewed by CBS News, Peters, 20, has been charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual intercourse, and one count of procuring liquor for someone under 21 years old.

Peters is accused of giving a 17-year-old girl vodka on a livestream and then raping her, The New York Times reported.

The charges were filed on Sept. 8 in a Cape Cod courthouse, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The alleged offenses occurred on May 23, 2025, the entertainment news outlet reported. He will be arraigned on Oct. 14.

[ ‘Looksmaxxer’ influencer Clavicular speaks out after being hospitalized for overdose ]

The rape and drugging charges are felonies, while the liquor charge is a misdemeanor, CBS News reported.

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular has been charged with rape in Massachusetts, according to online court records. He denies the allegations.



The online personality, whose real name is Braden Peters, is charged with one count of rape, one count of drugging someone for sexual… pic.twitter.com/LNODAv2hVX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 22, 2026

Peters is not currently in custody, according to Variety.

The Bulwark was the first outlet to report on the alleged charges.

According to a police report filed in court records, the girl accused Peters of attacking her at a family home in Chatham, Massachusetts, after he had streamed live on the internet, the Times reported.

The police report stated that Peters gave the girl “cups” of alcohol while he livesteamed, according to the newspaper. He allegedly told the teen to lie about her age and say she was 18.

After the livestream ended, the girl said Peters had sex with her “several times,” the Times reported.

Investigators said the teen lacked the ability to consent, according to the newspaper.

Peters’ representative, Mitchell Jackson, said in a statement to NBC News: “Braden Peters has not been physically served. As usual, The Bulwark is exaggerating.”

Peters was hospitalized in Miami in April after suffering an overdose as he was streaming on Kick. He was with two other influencers in a Miami-area mall when he apparently collapsed, People reported.

CLAVICULAR UPDATE: Diving into the police report and criminal case against streamer Braden Peters, aka “Clavicular,” who is now charged in Massachusetts with rape, drugging a person for sexual intercourse and procuring alcohol for someone under 21.



On June 4, 2026, a young… pic.twitter.com/MuNzxFGBKe — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) September 22, 2026

Clavicular belongs to the Looksmaxxer online community that holds male attractiveness as the key to worldly achievement, the New York Times reported.

The trend includes healthy grooming but also employs practices such as using a hammer to enhance features by smashing facial bones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Clavicular has favored the practice.

©2026 Cox Media Group