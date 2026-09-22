Lionel Richie hospitalized, undergoes a procedure

FILE PHOTO: Music legend and Acrisure brand ambassador Lionel Richie headlines the Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert on May 15, 2026, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)

Heart problems have forced singer Lionel Richie to cancel more concerts.

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TMZ was the first to report that he and Earth, Wind & Fire had to cancel their three upcoming shows.

The news came after Richie was hospitalized again for atrial fibrillation.

A representative of Richie’s told People magazine that the “Hello” singer underwent a “common procedure for Atrial fibrillation” and that “The doctor said everything went well.”

TMZ said the procedure was an AFib ablation to restore a normal rhythm.

The rep said Richie would take some time off but will be “back on stage soon.”

The canceled shows were supposed to take place on Sept. 26 in San Francisco, Sept. 30 in Chicago and Oct. 2 in Columbus, Ohio.

This is not the first time this year that his health has made him pause his tour.

He had to stop a concert after feeling dizzy on stage in June. That led to two postponed concerts, the Minnesota Star Tribune said at the time.

Richie was hospitalized on Aug. 29 after a performance in St. Louis. He was released a couple of days later and returned to Los Angeles, People reported.

Over the weekend, he and his girlfriend attended a party in Beverly Hills.

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