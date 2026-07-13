Sen. Lindsey Graham: What to know about aortic dissection

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the FY2027 budget request in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on May 12, 2026, in Washington, DC. Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The preliminary cause of death of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has been released, with a medical examiner saying the long-time politician died from an aortic dissection.

Graham’s death certificate is pending until all toxicological and microscopic tests are complete, The Washington Post reported.

The senator’s office said, “At that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death.”

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What is an aortic dissection?

An aortic dissection is the tearing of the inner layer of the aorta, according to the Mayo Clinic.

When it tears, blood rushes through and the inner and middle layers of the aorta split.

The New York Times said, the aorta has three layers, according to Dr. Kendra Grubb, a heart surgeon at Medtronic, and formerly with Emory University.

It is uncommon and, in most cases, deadly.

Who is at risk?

An aortic dissection typically happens to men in their 60s and 70s.

Symptoms and diagnosis

The symptoms of aortic dissection can mimic other health conditions, typically leading to a delay in diagnosis.

But when it is found early and is treated quickly, there is a chance of survival.

A thoracic aortic aneurysm, or a weak spot in the aorta’s wall, can increase the chance of a tear.

Symptoms may seem like a heart attack or other heart issue and include:

Sudden severe chest or upper back pain that spreads to the neck or back and may feel as if something is ripping.

Sudden severe stomach pain

Loss of consciousness

Shortness of breath

Symptoms similar to a stroke, such as sudden vision problems, trouble speaking or weakness/loss of movement on one side of the body

Leg pain or difficulty walking.

Grubb told the Times that it feels “like a knife to the heart.”

Causes of an aortic dissection

There are two types of aortic dissections, depending on where in the aorta they occur, the Mayo Clinic said.

Type A is the more common of the two and occurs where the aorta leaves the heart or in the ascending aorta.

Type B happens in the lower aorta or descending aorta.

Both can spread to the stomach area.

Risk factors for an aortic dissection

There are several risk factors for developing an aortic dissection. They include:

High blood pressure

Atherosclerosis, or a buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in the artery

Aortic aneurysm

A bicuspid aortic valve, where there are two instead of three flaps

Aortic coarctation, or the narrowing of the aorta at birth

Turner’s syndrome

Marfan syndrome

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Loeys-Dietz syndrome

Giant cell arteritis

Treatment

Treatment depends on where the tear is. If it happens to the section that goes to the brain, doctors can try and fix it with emergency open-heart surgery, where the person is hooked up to a heart-lung machine, and the surgeon cuts out the torn section, replacing it with a fabric graft, the Times reported.

If it is in the portion after the part that goes to the brain, they can use a wire inserted at the groin to take material on the end to seal the tear.

Prevention

People can lower their risk of an aortic dissection by managing their blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. Also, don’t smoke, eat a healthy diet, be active, manage your weight, get 7 to 9 hours of sleep at night and wear a seatbelt to help lessen the risk.

If you have a family history of aortic dissection, a connective tissue disorder or a bicuspid aortic valve, you should tell your doctor.

0 of 25 Lindsey Graham through the years 2002: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Sanders (R) and his Republican opponent, Representative Lindsey Graham, take part in a 'Meet the Press' debate on October 13, 2002, during a taping at the NBC studios in Washington, D.C. The two candidates are running for the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Senator Strom Thurmond in South Carolina. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2003: U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (R) swears in Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during a swearing in re-enactment January 7, 2003 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. This is the first day of the 108th Congress and members of the House of Representatives will be sworn in and leadership elections will be held. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2004: (L-R) Lee Ewing of Aerospace Daily, U.S. Senator Joseph Biden (D-DE) and U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attend the American News Women's Club 12th Annual Roast & Toast where Bob Schieffer received the 2004 ANWC Helen Thomas Award For Excellence in Journalism or Outstanding Public Service on April 14, 2004 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images) (Stephen J. Boitano/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2005: Samuel A. Alito (L) meets with Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in his Senate office November 2, 2005 at the Capitol building in Washington, DC. President George W. Bush named Alito to replace departing Justice Sandra Day O'Connor on the Supreme Court. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2005: Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (L) speaks as Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacts during a taping of NBC's "Meet the Press" at the NBC studios December 11, 2005 in Washington, DC. Albright and Graham spoke about the war in Iraq. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press) (Alex Wong/Getty Images for Meet the Press) Lindsey Graham through the years 2006: (L-R) Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Chairman Arlen Specter (R-PA) and member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) confer while U.S. Attorney General Alberto Gonzales testifies during a hearing on Capitol Hill February 6, 2006 in Washington DC. The committee is hearing testimony on wartime executive power and the NSA's (National Security Agency) secret domestic surveillance program. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2006: U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY) (R) talks with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (2nd R), Sen. Mary Landrieu (D-LA) (2nd L) and Sen. Sam Brownback (R-KS) (L) before President Bush signed the Fannie Lou Hamer, Rosa Parks, and Coretta Scott King Voting Rights Act Reauthorization and Amendments Act of 2006 into law on the South Lawn of the White House July 27, 2006 in Washington, DC. Despite a move by conservative House Republicans to force a delay in the routine reauthorization, the bill passed the House 390-33 and the Senate 98-0. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2006: Senator John McCain (R-AZ) (C) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol with (L-R), National Security Advisor Stephen Hadley, Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Senator John Warner (R-VA) on September 21, 2006 in Washington, D.C. During the press conference it was announced that McCain and other members of the U.S. Senate had reached an accord with the White House over the interrogation of detainees in the administration's war on terror. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2007: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference in the fortified Green Zone April 1, 2007 in Baghdad, Iraq. McCain is visiting Iraq with a group of U.S. Congressmen. (Photo by Sabah Arar-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2010: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pauses during a markup hearing for the Kagan confirmation before the Senate Judiciary Committee July 20, 2010 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee has voted 13-6, in favor of President Obama's nomination of Elena Kagan to become an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, to replace Justice John Paul Stevens who has retired on June 29, 2010. Sen. Graham has casted the only Republican vote for Kagan. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2015: Chief political correspondent Dana Bash (L) interviews Senator Lindsey Graham during CNN's Politics On Tap at Walnut Brewery on October 27, 2015 in Boulder, Colorado. 25763_001 (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for CNN) (Jason Bahr) Lindsey Graham through the years 2015: Senator Lindsey Graham serves guests as part of CNN's Politics On Tap at Walnut Brewery on October 27, 2015, in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Jason Bahr/Getty Images for CNN) (Jason Bahr) Lindsey Graham through the years 2018: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) touches the casket during the ceremony honoring the late US Senator John McCain inside the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, August 31, 2018, in Washington, DC. The late senator died on August 25 at the age of 81 after a long battle with brain cancer. He will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, a rare honor bestowed on only 31 people in the past 166 years. Sen. McCain will be buried at his final resting place at the U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2021: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 7, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sen. Graham condemned the pro-Trump mob’s action of storming the Capitol the day before. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2021: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration, during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021 in Washington, DC. Graham urged the Biden administration to name former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson as a border czar. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2022: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held a press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2023: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) during a press conference on border security alongside Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) at the U.S. Capitol Building on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Senate Republicans held a news conference to speak about the southern border and the need for more money for its security to be included in upcoming government funding legislation. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2024: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 31, 2024, in Washington, DC. Graham is introducing legislation to hold Iran accountable for Hezbollah's strike on the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Israel launched a deadly strike on a densely populated Beirut suburb in retaliation for the strike over the weekend. Lebanese officials said at least three civilians were killed and 74 others wounded. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2026: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speak to the media aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC on January 04, 2026. Trump is returning to the White House after giving the order for the United States law enforcement to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2026: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Graham announced the Senate had failed to reach an agreement on government funding as lawmakers continue to work to prevent a partial shutdown at midnight on Friday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Lindsey Graham through the years 2026: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on April 27, 2026, in Washington, DC. Republican senators gathered to introduce legislation to fund construction of a White House ballroom as a secure alternative event space following the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington, DC Saturday night. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images) (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

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