Lay’s rebrands its chips, reminding people that they come from potatoes

FILE PHOTO: Lay's is changing its bags to feature the potatoes more prominently.

Lay’s potato chips is changing its big yellow bags to remind people that potato chips come from, what else, but potatoes.

The company announced last week that it is launching “the largest brand redesign in Lay’s nearly 100-year history.”

Lay’s found that 42% of its customers do not realize that the chips are made “with real, farm-grown potatoes” and that the company has set a high bar for the potatoes’ quality, saying that of 4,000 registered potato varieties that only 10 types become a Lay’s potato chip.

The rebrand actually started last year during the Super Bowl and its ad called “Little Farmer.”

The chip bag will feature close-up photos of potatoes, salt and chips more prominently in the center of the bag.

The sun that is part of the Lay’s logo will still be there, but will be “warmer and more distinct” with rays coming from the logo, “a nod to the light that helps potatoes grow.”

