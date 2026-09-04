Labor Day 2026: Deals and freebies

Labor Day
Labor Day (bokmok - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Monday marks the unofficial end of summer: Labor Day. As summer 2026 has one last hurrah, there are several deals and freebies to be had.

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As usual, these are all subject to participation, so you should check to make sure locations in your area are taking part.

  • AllTrails+: One-year subscription for $18 with code UNLOCK26 until Sept. 8 (Wall Street Journal)
  • BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse: $13 Pizookie meal deal. (Live Now Fox)
  • Checkers & Rally’s: $4 Unbeatable meal Deal.
  • Cheesecake Factory: Buy a $50 gift card, get a $10 bonus card valid from Sept. 8 to 30.
  • Chevron: $1 off per gallon for new rewards members through Sept. 30. (Live Now Fox)
  • Chipotle: Buy two entrees, get a third free with code SUNDAYS on the app. Good after 3 p.m.
  • The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf: $5 large drink or two for $10 for rewards members through the app from Sept. 5 to 7. (Delish)
  • Cracker Barrel: Free toy with every qualifying kid’s meal through Sept. 7.
  • Del Taco: 20% off a $10 or more purchase for online and app orders. (Live Now Fox)
  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Inner Circle members’ ribs special for $19.95 through Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
  • Firehouse Subs: Buy one sub, get second for $1 through Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
  • Hardee’s: $0.66 sausage biscuit through Sept. 7 for rewards members. (Live Now Fox)
  • Insomnia Cookies: Buy a 24-pack of cookies at regular price, get two free pints of Insomnia’s Cookies IN Ice Cream through Sept. 7. (Delish)
  • Jimmy John’s: Reward members can get a free eight-inch Toasted or Favorite sandwich using code TOASTED. (Delish)
  • Krispy Kreme: Buy a dozen Original Glazed or 16-count Minis at regular price, get a dozen Original Glazed for $2 through Sept. 7. (Delish)
  • Milk Bar: Get That Dough Cone for $8.88 through Sept. 7. Chime members can get it for $5 as supplies last. (Delish)
  • QDOBA: $2 off online or app orders through Sept. 6 using code FUNDIDO. (Delish)
  • 7 Brew: Buy two medium or large drinks, get a 7 Brew Doh toy for free on Sept. 7. (Live Now Fox)
  • TGI Fridays: 25% off platters online using code LDAY26 through Sept. 7. Also offering 50-cent wings on Sept. 7 with a 10-piece minimum order or a full rack of ribs for $19.99 all weekend. (Live Now Fox)
  • Wendy’s: 10-piece nuggets for $1.99 with purchase through Sept. 27 when ordering through the app. (Delish)

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