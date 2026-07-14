Josh Grisetti, ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ star, prolific Broadway actor, dies at 44

The actor, who appeared in the Broadway musical “Something Rotten” and Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” died on July 10. He was 44.

Actor Josh Grisetti, who appeared in Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel“ and whose Broadway credits include the musical ”Something Rotten,” died on July 10. He was 44.

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Broadway actor Rob McClure, who starred in “Something Rotten” with Grisetti, announced his friend’s death in an Instagram post on Sunday, calling it a “cataclysmic loss.”

Rick Ferrari, Grisetti’s agent, also confirmed the actor’s death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “I’m absolutely devastated. That’s all I can say.”

“It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday,” McClure wrote. “I’m not ready to even attempt to understand. My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this. Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man’s side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton … and having the honor of being the best man at his wedding."

Grisetti was born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 1981, Entertainment Weekly reported. He studied drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and musical theatre at the Boston Conservatory, according to the entertainment news website.

Grisetti’s biggest impact on television came in 2023, as he played the role of Ralph Emerson in 2023 during the fifth and final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

Grisetti starred as Nigel, one half of the Bottom Brothers with McClure, on stage in “Something Rotten,” Variety reported. The show, which featured a pair of brothers competing against the success of William Shakespeare in 1595, was nominated for 10 Tony Awards in 2015.

Grisetti starred in the show from 2016-17 and joined the U.S. national tour from 2017-18, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Before “Something Rotten,” Grisetti appeared in regional productions of several plays, Entertainment Weekly reported. They included “Spamalot,” “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

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